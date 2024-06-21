Rotork plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has actively purchased 97,029 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation as part of an ongoing share buyback program initiated on 5 March 2024. These transactions are part of a larger effort that has seen the company acquire 5,490,082 shares since 21 March 2024, reducing its issued share capital to 855,822,720 shares. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 324.80 to 329.80 pence, under the approval granted by shareholders during the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

