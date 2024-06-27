Rotork Plc Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced the third tranche of its £50 million share buy-back programme, set to commence after the completion of the second tranche with an end date no later than 6 September 2024. The company will repurchase up to £10 million worth of its ordinary shares, reinforcing its commitment to strategic investments aligned with its Growth+ strategy. All share purchases will be conducted on the London Stock Exchange and other UK exchanges, within the legal and regulatory framework established by the shareholders and financial authorities.

