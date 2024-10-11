Rotork Executives Invest in Company Shares

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has reported that two of its key executives, Chief Technology Officer Ross Pascoe and Managing Director of Water & Power Metin Gerceker, have purchased shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The transactions occurred on the London Stock Exchange on October 10, 2024, with shares valued at 327.60 pence each. These purchases align with the company’s ongoing commitment to align executive interests with those of the shareholders.

