Rotork Advances Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc has actively continued its share buyback programme, purchasing 102,961 additional ordinary shares with the intention to cancel them, as part of a plan announced earlier in March 2024. Since the commencement of the programme on 21 March 2024, Rotork has acquired a total of 5,889,645 shares, with none held in treasury and leaving 855,423,157 shares in issue post-transaction.

