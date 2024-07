Rosebank Industries Plc (GB:ROSE) has released an update.

Rosebank Industries PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with GIC Private Limited acquiring a 17% voting right through 3.4 million shares as of July 11, 2024. This notification, completed on July 15, 2024, indicates a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure, which could be of interest to investors and market watchers.

For further insights into GB:ROSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.