Rosebank Industries Announces Change in Shareholding Structure

Rosebank Industries Plc ( (GB:ROSE) ) has issued an update.

Rosebank Industries PLC, a non-UK issuer, has announced a change in its issued share capital following an open offer. Aviva PLC, a major shareholder, has reduced its voting rights from 7.29% to 4.66%, crossing a significant threshold. This adjustment in shareholding reflects a shift in Aviva’s direct and combined interest levels, potentially impacting Rosebank’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

More about Rosebank Industries Plc

Average Trading Volume: 257,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

