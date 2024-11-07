Roquefort Therapeutics Converts Loan Notes to Bolster Growth

Roquefort Investments PLC (GB:ROQ) has released an update.

Roquefort Therapeutics PLC has announced the conversion of £267,106 worth of convertible loan notes into 6,586,604 new ordinary shares, as part of its strategy to bolster its presence in the immunology and oncology markets. This move, involving directors Stephen West, Ajan Reginald, and Darrin Disley, aligns with the company’s commitment to developing groundbreaking anti-cancer medicines. The newly issued shares will be admitted for trading on the London Stock Exchange, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interest notifications.

