RooLife Group’s Rights Issue to Raise $3.17M

RooLife Group Ltd. has announced a renounceable rights issue aiming to raise approximately $3.17 million through the offer of new shares and options. The offer, priced at $0.004 per new share, also allows for one free new option for every two new shares subscribed, exercisable at $0.01 until September 2026. The initiative is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd for up to $1.5 million.

