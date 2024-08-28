RooLife Group Announces Major Securities Issue

RooLife Group Ltd. (AU:RLG) has released an update.

RooLife Group Ltd has announced a significant proposed issue of securities, aiming to issue up to 428,839,039 listed options and 794,146,368 ordinary shares under ASX security codes yet to be confirmed. With key dates set, the offer is expected to close on 19th September 2024 and the issue date is scheduled for the 26th September 2024, marking an important upcoming event for investors and market watchers.

