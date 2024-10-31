Ronshine Service Appoints New Auditor for Enhanced Oversight

Ronshine Service Holding Company Ltd (HK:2207) has released an update.

Ronshine Service Holding Co., Ltd has appointed KTC Partners CPA Limited as its new auditor, following the resignation of Elite Partners CPA Limited. This strategic decision, effective from October 31, 2024, is backed by an audit committee’s evaluation that praised KTC Partners for its independence, expertise, and market reputation. The move aims to ensure high-quality audits that align with the interests of shareholders.

