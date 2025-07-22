Rongzun International Strengthens Governance with New Nomination Committee Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

B & D Strategic Holdings Limited ( (HK:1780) ) just unveiled an update.

Rongzun International Holdings Group Limited has announced a change in its board structure by appointing Mr. Jin Fan, an independent non-executive director, as a member of its Nomination Committee. This appointment, effective from July 22, 2025, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance framework, potentially impacting its strategic decision-making processes and enhancing its market positioning.

More about B & D Strategic Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 343,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$899M

