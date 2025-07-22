Rongzun International Holdings Updates Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

B & D Strategic Holdings Limited ( (HK:1780) ) has issued an update.

Rongzun International Holdings Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Hiroshi Kaneko serving as the CEO. The announcement outlines the membership of the board’s three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, highlighting the roles of each director within these committees. This update provides stakeholders with clarity on the governance structure and leadership roles within the company.

