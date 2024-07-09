Rome Resources Details Pathfinder Fundraising Plan

Rome Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMR) has released an update.

Rome Resources Ltd. has announced that Pathfinder Minerals Plc has published its AIM admission document detailing a fundraising effort of approximately £4.0 million, and the expected issue of over 1.3 billion new shares upon trading resumption. Rome shareholders are set to receive 19.54 Pathfinder shares for each Rome share held, with the total purchase price being approximately £7 million. Shareholders are urged to review this document for more information before the upcoming shareholders’ meeting on July 12, 2024.

