Rolex Rings Limited Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Rolex Rings Limited ( (IN:ROLEXRINGS) ) has shared an update.

Rolex Rings Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This certificate, issued by MUFG Intime India Private Limited, confirms the dematerialisation of securities and their listing on stock exchanges, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining transparency for stakeholders.

More about Rolex Rings Limited

Rolex Rings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of automotive components. The company is known for its expertise in the forging and machining of rings and other automotive parts, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on quality and precision.

Average Trading Volume: 1,935

Current Market Cap: 41.74B INR

