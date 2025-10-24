Rogers Communications Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Rogers Communication ( (RCI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rogers Communication presented to its investors.

Rogers Communications Inc., a leading Canadian telecommunications company, operates in the wireless, cable, and media sectors, providing a diverse range of services and products to consumers and businesses across Canada.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Rogers Communications highlighted strong performance in its wireless and cable segments, with notable subscriber growth and industry-leading margins. The company also reported significant revenue growth in its media operations, driven by the success of the Toronto Blue Jays and the consolidation of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) results.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 4% increase in total revenue to $5.35 billion, with wireless service revenue reaching $2.1 billion and cable revenue at $2 billion. The media segment saw a 26% revenue increase to $753 million, bolstered by sports-related income and the MLSE acquisition. Despite a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA by 1%, the company maintained strong margins in its wireless and cable divisions.

Rogers Communications also made strategic advancements, such as launching satellite-to-mobile text messaging services and expanding its 5G network. The acquisition of a 37.5% stake in MLSE further strengthened its media portfolio, positioning the company for future growth in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Looking ahead, Rogers Communications reaffirms its 2025 outlook, projecting service revenue growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted EBITDA growth of up to 3%. The company remains focused on network expansion and innovation to drive shareholder value and enhance customer experiences.

