Rogers Communications Announces Upcoming Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on its Class A and Class B shares, to be paid on October 3, 2024, to shareholders on record as of September 9, 2024. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their cash dividends to acquire additional Class B Shares at a 2% discount through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

