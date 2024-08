Roebuck Food Group PLC (GB:RFG) has released an update.

Roebuck Food Group PLC has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for the sale of Townview Foods Limited. Shareholders will receive the EGM Circular and a proxy form in preparation for the meeting scheduled on August 29, 2024, in Dublin. The EGM Circular is also accessible on Roebuck’s website for further details.

