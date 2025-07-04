Rocky Shore Gold Finalizes Sale of Ontario Claims to Barrick

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hemlo Explorers ( (TSE:RSG) ) has issued an announcement.

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. has completed the sale of its Ontario claims to a subsidiary of Barrick Mining Corporation for CAD$975,000. The transaction includes a variable-rate royalty on the claims, with Barrick having the option to buy back half of the royalty for CAD$500,000. This sale allows Rocky Shore to focus on its core projects in Newfoundland and could potentially enhance its financial position and strategic focus.

More about Hemlo Explorers

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on gold discoveries in central Newfoundland. The company owns the Gold Anchor Project, which is a significant property within the emerging Central Gold District, strategically located near major gold discoveries and deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 126,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.15M

For a thorough assessment of RSG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue