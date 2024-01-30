Rocky Mountain Chocolate Appoints Interim CEO Starlette B. Johnson

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Starlette B. Johnson has been appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, effective immediately as of January 28, 2024. She has been a board member since March 2022 and brings extensive experience from consulting in the hospitality and entertainment industries. Her previous roles include board positions and committee chairs at several public and private companies. Concurrently, Robert J. Sarlls’ employment as CEO was terminated without cause, and he is entitled to severance payments and benefits as per his offer letter, including 15 months of salary and a pro-rated bonus, subject to the execution of a release of claims.

For further insights into RMCF corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.