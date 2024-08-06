Rockwood Strategic PLC Expands Equity

Rockwood Realisation Plc (GB:RKW) has released an update.

Rockwood Strategic PLC has announced the issue of 955,100 new ordinary shares at a price of 249.86 pence each, set to be issued for cash on August 7, 2024. Following the issue, the company’s total issued share capital will be 33,149,986 ordinary shares, with the same number of voting rights available to shareholders. This move could impact shareholder positions and they are advised to use the total voting rights figure as the denominator for any required notifications.

