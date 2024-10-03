Rockwood Strategic PLC Boasts Stellar Half-Year Gains

Rockwood Realisation Plc (GB:RKW) has released an update.

Rockwood Strategic PLC reports a strong performance in their latest trading update, with a NAV Total Return of 22.7% and a Total Shareholder Return of 21.4% for the half-year period ending September 30, 2024. The company’s NAV outperformed the FTSE AIM All-Share and FTSE Small Cap indices, and substantial growth led to the issuance of over 3.2 million new shares. Key portfolio highlights include significant gains in top holdings such as Funding Circle Holdings plc and strategic successes in several other investments.

