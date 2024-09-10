Rockwood Strategic Announces New Share Issuance

Rockwood Realisation Plc (GB:RKW) has released an update.

Rockwood Strategic plc announced the issuance of 90,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 264.38 pence each, to be finalized on September 11, 2024. Post-issuance, the company’s total issued share capital will be 34,252,663 shares, all of which carry voting rights. This equity issue may influence shareholders’ notifications regarding their interest in the company, in line with FCA regulations.

