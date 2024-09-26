Rockhopper Reports Profitable H1, Advances Sea Lion Project

Rockhopper Exploration (GB:RKH) has released an update.

Rockhopper Exploration plc reported a profitable first half of 2024, buoyed by the monetization of an arbitration award and a strengthened balance sheet with $27.8 million in cash. The company is focusing on advancing its core Sea Lion project in the North Falkland Basin, with a reported net present value of over $4 billion for the initial development targeting 312 million barrels. Meanwhile, the environmental impact assessment for the project has been completed, and the company is awaiting decisions on license extensions and financing.

