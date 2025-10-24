Rockfire Resources Updates Corporate Presentation on Molaoi Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rockfire Resources PLC ( (GB:ROCK) ) has provided an announcement.

Rockfire Resources PLC has released an updated corporate presentation on its website, providing detailed insights into the development prospects of its Molaoi project in Greece. This update is likely to offer stakeholders and investors a clearer understanding of the company’s strategic direction and potential growth opportunities in the base and precious metals market.

More about Rockfire Resources PLC

Rockfire Resources PLC is a company engaged in the exploration of base metals, critical minerals, and precious metals. It focuses on projects such as the Molaoi zinc/silver/lead project in Greece.

Average Trading Volume: 99,408,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.1M

For detailed information about ROCK stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

