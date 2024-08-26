RocketDNA Gains $1M to Boost Drone Growth

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd has secured a $1 million unsecured revolving debt facility to accelerate the deployment of its AI-driven xBot autonomous drone solutions and support strategic growth initiatives. The financing, provided by existing major shareholder Altor Capital, offers flexible, non-dilutive capital with favorable terms, including an 8% interest rate and the ability to repay at any time during the 42-month term. This move aims to capitalize on positive industry trends and expand RocketDNA’s reach in sectors like public safety and agribusiness.

