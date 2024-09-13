Roche Bobois SA Releases 2024 Financial Report

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA has published its semi-annual financial report for 2024, which is now publicly available and has been submitted to the Financial Markets Authority. The report, accessible on their dedicated financial website, showcases the French furniture company’s international presence through its Roche Bobois and Cuir Center brands, with a combined business volume of €600.8 million in 2023.

