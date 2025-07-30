RoboSense Announces Board Changes with New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RoboSense Technology Company., Ltd ( (HK:2498) ) has shared an update.

RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in its board of directors and committee composition. Mr. Feng Jianfeng has resigned from his position as an independent non-executive director, chairman of the remuneration committee, and member of the nomination committee due to other work commitments. He has been succeeded by Ms. Yang Rixin, who brings extensive experience in finance and wealth management. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2498) stock is a Buy with a HK$60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RoboSense Technology Company., Ltd stock, see the HK:2498 Stock Forecast page.

More about RoboSense Technology Company., Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 8,402,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$15.47B

See more data about 2498 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

