Roblox Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Roblox ( (RBLX) ) has provided an announcement.

In its Q3 2025 report, Roblox announced a 48% year-over-year revenue growth and a 70% increase in bookings, with daily active users reaching 151.5 million. The company is advancing its safety protocols and AI capabilities, aiming to set a new standard for communication safety and enhance its platform’s user experience, despite potential short-term engagement impacts.

The most recent analyst rating on (RBLX) stock is a Hold with a $144.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Roblox stock, see the RBLX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RBLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RBLX is a Neutral.

Roblox’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call results, showcasing significant growth in revenue, bookings, and user engagement. However, financial performance is hindered by ongoing net losses and a weak equity position, impacting the score. Technical analysis and valuation present a mixed picture, with neutral momentum and challenges in traditional valuation metrics. The company’s future growth potential and strategic investments are key factors for investors.

More about Roblox

Roblox is a prominent player in the global gaming industry, offering a platform that facilitates user-generated content and immersive experiences. The company focuses on expanding its market share by enhancing its platform’s performance and safety features, aiming to capture a significant portion of the global gaming market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,919,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $92.71B

