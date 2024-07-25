Robertet Sees Strong Revenue Growth in H1 2024

Robertet (FR:RBT) has released an update.

Robertet reports a robust revenue increase of 10.1% for the first half of 2024, driven by strong performance in the perfumery and raw materials divisions, with notable organic growth across all regions. The company remains optimistic for the full year’s financial outlook. This growth reflects the dynamism of Robertet’s client base, successful integration of the new acquisition Sonarome in India, and a significant recovery in their Raw Materials division.

