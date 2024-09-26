Robert Walters Unveils New Growth Strategy

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

Global talent solutions firm Robert Walters PLC has introduced ‘disciplined entrepreneurialism’ as a new strategy to enhance the company’s efficiency and profitability, with plans to manage its geographic portfolio more robustly and optimize its recruitment outsourcing model. The company is focusing investments on areas with the highest potential for compelling returns, aiming to achieve a conversion rate of 16-19% and a 30% increase in pre-pandemic free cash flow per share. The capital markets event detailing this strategy will be webcast live, with a recording available afterwards.

