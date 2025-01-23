Roan Holdings Appoints New Independent Auditor

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of MaloneBailey LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective January 12, 2025. This decision, approved by the company’s audit committee, will see MaloneBailey auditing and reporting on Roan Holdings’ consolidated financial statements for the years ending December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024. The change signifies a strategic shift in the company’s approach to financial reporting and may impact stakeholders by potentially enhancing the credibility and transparency of its financial disclosures.

