RMA Global Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RMA Global Ltd. ( (AU:RMY) ) has shared an announcement.

RMA Global Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, at its offices in Cremorne, Australia, with options for both physical and virtual attendance. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it includes discussions on resolutions that will impact the company’s future operations and strategic direction, encouraging active participation and proxy voting.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RMA Global Ltd. stock, see the AU:RMY Stock Forecast page.

More about RMA Global Ltd.

RMA Global Limited operates in the real estate industry, providing digital marketing solutions primarily through its platform, RateMyAgent. The company focuses on enhancing the online presence and reputation of real estate professionals by offering tools for client reviews and ratings.

Average Trading Volume: 235,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$23.25M

Find detailed analytics on RMY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue