RLF AgTech Seizes Control of Australian Operations

RLF AgTech Ltd has terminated its exclusive distribution agreement with Rural Liquid Fertilisers, citing breaches of the agreement, and will now take over in-house manufacturing and distribution for the Australian market. This strategic move allows the company to directly target broadacre and horticultural sectors across all Australian states, aiming to strengthen its market presence and accelerate growth. The company is already prepared to meet immediate product demands through its Ingham facility, ensuring continuity for customers.

