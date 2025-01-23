Rizhao Port Jurong Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting for Strategic Approvals

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6117) ) is now available.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 18, 2025, to consider several key resolutions. These include the approval of property lease and general service procurement agreements for 2025-2027, and the election of Ms. Tien Siew Wan as a non-executive director, reflecting strategic moves to enhance operational capabilities and governance structure.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the port industry. The company primarily focuses on port-related services and logistics, with a market presence highlighted by its listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -1.64%

Average Trading Volume: 111,697

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$996M

