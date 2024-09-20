Rizhao Port Jurong Engages in Strategic Transaction

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6117) has released an update.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. has announced a connected transaction with its controlling shareholder, Rizhao Port Group, involving a Construction Agent Contract for management services on the No. 8 Warehouse Project. The deal, which falls under certain reporting thresholds, was finalized after trading hours on September 20, 2024, for a service fee of RMB3,223,400 determined by arm’s length negotiations.

