Riverstone Energy Limited Executes Share Buyback on LSE

An update from Riverstone Energy Limited ( (GB:RSE) ) is now available.

Riverstone Energy Limited announced its recent purchase of 25,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 802.00 per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, leaving it with 25,290,546 shares in issue. This buyback reflects REL’s strategic financial management, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Riverstone Energy Limited

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-ended investment company focused on the energy industry. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has investments in areas such as decarbonisation, oil and gas, renewable energy, and power across regions including the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Europe, and Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 1.02%

Average Trading Volume: 27,657

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

