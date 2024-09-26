Riverstone Energy Buys Back Shares to Cancel

Riverstone Energy Limited (GB:RSE) has released an update.

Riverstone Energy Limited has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 17,500 of its ordinary shares, each at a price of 784.00, reducing the number of shares in issue to 25,828,153. The company, trading under the symbol RSE, focuses on investments across the energy sector, including decarbonization and renewable energy. The buyback reflects the company’s ongoing capital management strategy.

