Riversgold Strikes High-Grade Copper and Gold

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. has reported promising rock chip results from its Tambourah Project, with findings including up to 3.2 ounces per tonne gold and 21.78% copper across multiple prospects. These results confirm the presence of significant copper and gold mineralisation over a 12km strike, underpinning the potential of the Tambourah area. The company is updating its geological models and refining its exploration plans to further investigate these findings.

For further insights into AU:RGL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.