Riversgold Ltd Announces Trading Halt Pending News

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Limited has requested an immediate halt in trading of its securities on the ASX, with the halt remaining in effect until an upcoming announcement about a capital raising and an acquisition is released or until trading resumes on Wednesday, 9 October 2024. The company has confirmed there are no known reasons for the halt not to be granted or any additional information required by the market.

For further insights into AU:RGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.