Rivalry Corp Embraces $TRUMP Meme Coin as New Payment Method

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Rivalry Corp ( (TSE:RVLY) ) just unveiled an update.

Rivalry Corp has introduced the Solana-based cryptocurrency $TRUMP as a payment method on its platform, becoming the first betting operator to accept it. This move, coinciding with the U.S. Presidential Inauguration, represents Rivalry’s strategy to capitalize on cultural moments and expand its crypto gambling offerings, enhancing its market position and offering exclusive rewards to users. The acceptance of $TRUMP signifies Rivalry’s commitment to a crypto-first approach, enabling broader engagement with its user base and continuous expansion in the crypto gambling segment.

More about Rivalry Corp

Rivalry Corp is a prominent sport betting and media company offering regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino games targeted at the digital generation. Based in Toronto, the company operates globally in over 20 countries, holding an Isle of Man license since 2018. Rivalry is known for its innovative approach in the online gambling sector, leveraging a native crypto token and strong brand positioning to cater to digital-first users.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 55,391

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17M

For a thorough assessment of RVLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.