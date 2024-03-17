Rising Royalties: Saga Communications Braces for Potential Spike in Operating Costs

Saga Communications (SGA) has disclosed a new risk, in the Trade Secrets category.

Saga Communications faces a potential escalation in its operating costs due to the possibility of increased royalty payments to copyright owners of musical compositions. The company, which currently settles these royalties through organizations such as ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and Sound Exchange, may confront a significant financial burden if the privately negotiated or regulatorily set rates rise. Moreover, the looming threat of legislative changes that could mandate additional royalty fees to record labels and recording artists for radio broadcasts introduces further financial uncertainty. Such changes could materially impact Saga Communications’ operational results, cash flows, and overall financial position.

The average SGA stock price target is $27.00, implying 18.94% upside potential.

