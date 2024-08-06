RION CO. Faces Profit Decline Despite Sales Growth

Rion Co., Ltd. (JP:6823) has released an update.

RION CO., LTD. reports a 5.7% increase in net sales in the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 2025, but a significant decline in profits, with profit attributable to owners dropping by 41.4%. The company’s equity ratio slightly decreased from 78.7% to 77.8%, maintaining a strong financial position. No changes in dividends or accounting policies were noted, and the full-year forecast suggests modest growth in sales and profits.

For further insights into JP:6823 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.