Rio Tinto Eyes Acquisition of Arcadium Lithium

Mining giant Rio Tinto has confirmed its preliminary move to acquire Arcadium Lithium, although it remains a non-binding proposal and the outcome is still uncertain. The company has stated they will remain silent on the matter until further developments warrant an update. The potential deal is in its early stages, and due to legal restrictions, details are limited.

