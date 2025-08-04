Rio Tinto Director Increases Shareholding, Signaling Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rio Tinto Limited ( (AU:RIO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rio Tinto Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ben Wyatt acquiring an additional 200 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total holdings to 700 shares. This acquisition reflects the director’s growing confidence in the company’s performance and may positively influence stakeholder perceptions of Rio Tinto’s market stability and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RIO) stock is a Buy with a A$120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rio Tinto Limited stock, see the AU:RIO Stock Forecast page.

More about Rio Tinto Limited

Rio Tinto Limited is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production of iron ore, aluminum, copper, and diamonds, catering to a wide range of industries worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -2.65%

Average Trading Volume: 1,616,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$156.7B

Learn more about RIO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue