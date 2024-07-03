Rio Tinto Boosts Stake in Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited (AU:SVM) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has committed an additional A$18.5 million to Sovereign Metals Limited by exercising options to increase its stake to 19.76%, a strategic move to advance the Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi. This significant investment is poised to develop a world-class mine for critical minerals essential for the titanium and lithium-ion battery industries, with Rio Tinto providing ongoing technical and marketing support.

