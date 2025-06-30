Rio Grande Resources Uplists to OTCQB and Announces Equity Grants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rio Grande Resources Ltd ( (TSE:RGR) ) has provided an update.

Rio Grande Resources Ltd has successfully uplisted its common shares to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, enhancing its visibility and liquidity among U.S. investors. This move is part of the company’s growth strategy and commitment to transparency and governance. Additionally, Rio Grande has granted Restricted Share Units to certain directors, officers, and consultants as part of its Stock Incentive Plan, aligning with its long-term objectives. This uplisting and equity grant are expected to support the company’s efforts to build long-term value for shareholders.

Rio Grande Resources Ltd is a North American mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver. The company operates a 3,000-acre property in Sierra County, New Mexico, known for its high-grade precious metals. Rio Grande Resources holds a 100% interest in the Winston project group, which includes historic mines with past production of high-grade metals. The company is led by experienced professionals targeting large-scale discoveries in a low-sulfidation epithermal setting.

