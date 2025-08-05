Rinnai Corporation Updates on Share Buyback Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rinnai ( (JP:5947) ) has provided an announcement.

Rinnai Corporation announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initiated following a Board of Directors resolution in May 2025. As of the end of July, the company has acquired 1,276,000 shares valued at approximately ¥4.64 billion, with the buyback period set to continue until November 28, 2025. This move is part of Rinnai’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Rinnai

Rinnai Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of heating appliances, including water heaters and boilers. The company is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premiere Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 309,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen541.8B

