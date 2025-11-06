Rinnai Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance in First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rinnai ( (JP:5947) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rinnai Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with notable increases in net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners. The company anticipates continued growth with a forecasted increase in net sales and income for the full fiscal year, reflecting a strong market position and potential benefits for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5947) stock is a Buy with a Yen3828.00 price target.

Rinnai Corporation is a prominent company listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premiere Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange. The company specializes in manufacturing and distributing heating appliances, including gas appliances, water heaters, and kitchen appliances, primarily focusing on the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 322,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen485.3B

