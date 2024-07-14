Rincon Resources Launches Major Drilling Program

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. has initiated a significant drilling campaign at its West Arunta Project in Western Australia, which includes the high-potential Avalon Nb-REE target. The project will see at least 3,000 meters of drilling across multiple targets, supported by a Western Australian Government grant. This exploration endeavor is part of Rincon’s strategy to identify and develop resources critical for the energy transition.

