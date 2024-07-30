Rincon Resources Clarifies Recent Stock Activity

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. has addressed a price query from the Australian Securities Exchange, clarifying that the recent unusual trading activity of its securities is not due to undisclosed information. The company recently completed a drilling program at the West Arunta Project and received assay results, which were announced to the market following a thorough quality control process. RCR also cited increased investor interest following the announcement of a potential new mineralization target at the project as a possible reason for the trading spike.

